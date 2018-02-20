Mardi 20 février 2018

Begat The Nephilim (Black / Death Metal mélodique US, pour les amateurs de The Black Dahlia Murder, Fleshgod Apocalypse...) sortira son premier effort, Begat The Nephilim I - The Surreptitious Prophecy - Mother Of The Blasphemy le 15 juin chez Unholy Anarchy Records. Voici la pochette et la tracklist.



01. L'Inizio

02. Cardboard Casket

03. Anasazi

04. Drek

05. Perfect Place To Die

06. Fervor For Flesh

07. Mobin

08. Grimoire Of Cryptid

09. Apotheosis Of The Apocalypse Pt. 1: In The Shadow Of The Nephilim (A Cold Wind Stairs The Midnight Air)

10. Apotheosis Of The Apocalypse Pt. 2: Dawn Of The Nephilim (A Warm Wind Breathes A New Despair)



