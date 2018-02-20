|
|
Mardi 20 février 2018
Begat The Nephilim (Black / Death Metal mélodique US, pour les amateurs de The Black Dahlia Murder, Fleshgod Apocalypse...) sortira son premier effort, Begat The Nephilim I - The Surreptitious Prophecy - Mother Of The Blasphemy le 15 juin chez Unholy Anarchy Records. Voici la pochette et la tracklist.
