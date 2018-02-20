Albums du moment
Pochette Ion
Pochette Höllenzwang (Chronicles of Perdition)
Pochette Fallow Pochette Material Control
Chroniques
Pochette Product : Your Soundtrack To The Impending Societal Collapse
Pochette Friedrich
Pochette Unsung Prophets And Dead Messiahs
Pochette Where The Grass Meets The Pavement
Pochette The Deep & The Dark
Pochette Monsters
Pochette Hiss Spun Pochette Avatar Country
Découverte
Pochette Doubt Mines

Mardi 20 février 2018

Begat The Nephilim (Black / Death Metal mélodique US, pour les amateurs de The Black Dahlia Murder, Fleshgod Apocalypse...) sortira son premier effort, Begat The Nephilim I - The Surreptitious Prophecy - Mother Of The Blasphemy le 15 juin chez Unholy Anarchy Records. Voici la pochette et la tracklist.


01. L'Inizio
02. Cardboard Casket
03. Anasazi
04. Drek
05. Perfect Place To Die
06. Fervor For Flesh
07. Mobin
08. Grimoire Of Cryptid
09. Apotheosis Of The Apocalypse Pt. 1: In The Shadow Of The Nephilim (A Cold Wind Stairs The Midnight Air)
10. Apotheosis Of The Apocalypse Pt. 2: Dawn Of The Nephilim (A Warm Wind Breathes A New Despair)

Partager :

Laisser un commentaire

Pour déposer un commentaire vous devez être connecté. Vous pouvez vous connecter ou créer un compte.

Commentaires

Pas de commentaire pour le moment
Metalorgie 2.0
Metalorgie



Disponible sur Google Play
Interview / Live Report / ...
Vos Billets En Ligne
A venir