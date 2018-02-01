Albums du moment
Jeudi 01 février 2018

Le Sziget Festival (à Budapest, Hongrie) a annoncé ses premiers nom : Arctic Monkeys, Kendrick LamarKygoMumford&SonsLiam Gallagher (ex Oasis), BastilleLykke LiParov StelarThe KooksKaleoZara Larsson, Gogol BordelloClean BanditBlossomsMilky ChanceWolf AliceLittle Dragon, Cigarettes After SexGoo Goo DollsFinkSeasick SteveAbove And BeyondNothing But Thieves, SlavesEverything EverythingLewis CapaldiLemaitreLa FemmeJoe GoddardUmmet OzcanSam FeldtJay HardwayThe HimAlle FarbenWhomadewhoShame, et Perturbator.

