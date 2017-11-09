|
Jeudi 09 novembre 2017
L'ami Grum Lee vous a concocté une playlist Youtube de titres pop/rock repris par des groupes de metal, avec notamment la magnifique version d'Imagine par A Perfect Circle et 29 autres pépites. Elle s'écoute par ici. La liste des chansons est disponible dans la suite.
01 - Alestorm - Hangover (Taoi Cruz)
02 - Machine Head - Message In A Bottle (Police)
03 - Black Bomb A - Beds Are Burning (Midnight Oil)
04 - Head Control System - Kiss From A Rose (Seal)
05 - Megadeth - These Boots (are made for walking) (Nancy Sinatra)
06 - Debauchery - 8 Days a Week (Beatles)
07 - Nevermore - The Sound Of Silence (Simon and Garfunkel)
08 - HIM - Wicked Game (Chris Isaak)
09 - Brujeria - Marijuana (Macarena) (Los Del Rio)
10 - Blind Guardian - Mr. Sandman (The Chordettes)
11 - Seether - Careless Whisper (George Michael / Wham)
12 - Sodom - Surfin' Bird (Trashmen)
13 - Vision Divine - Take On Me (A-ha)
14 - Dimension Zero - Stayin' Alive (Bee Gees)
15 - Knorkator - Ma Baker (Boney M)
16 - The Toy Dolls - Official - Livin' La Vida Loca (Ricky Martin)
17 - Graveworm - Losing My Religion (REM)
18 - New Found Glory - My Heart Will Go On (Celine Dion)
19 - Gamma Ray - It's a Sin (Pet Shop Boys)
20 - Artas - Gangsta Paradise (Coolio)
21 - Life Of Agony - Don't You (Forget About Me) (Simple Minds)
22 - Trollfest - Toxic (Britney Spears)
23 - Klone - Army Of Me (Björk)
24 - Leander Rising - Bad Romance (Lady Gaga)
25 - A Perfect Circle - Imagine (John Lennon)
26 - Paradise Lost - Small Town Boy (Bronski Beat)
27 - Judas Priest - Johnny B. Goode (Chuck Berry)
28 - Carnival in Coal - Maniac (Mickael Sambello)
29 - Zebrahead - Wannabe (Spice Girls)
30 - Ensiferum - Bamboleo (Gipsy Kings)
