Webzine metal / punk et dérivés (ou pas)
News
Chroniques
Groupes
Albums
Tags
Articles
Concerts
Photos
Sorties
Forums
Membres
Contact
Shop
Albums du moment
68
Two Parts Viper
Rock Noisy
Jordablod
Upon My Cremation Pyre
Black Metal/Avant-Garde
Geraniüm
Split avec Link
Crust / D-Beat
Solstafir
Berdreyminn
Metal Atmosphérique / Rock Gothique
Chroniques
Left Lane Cruiser
Claw Machine Wizard
Raw-Blues
Every Time I Die
Low Teens
Rock'n Hardcore
Blizzard At Sea
Ruminations
Post-Metal / Sludge
Secret Sphere
The Nature Of Time
Power Metal Symphonique
Grauss Boutique
Grauss Boutique
Noise Rock / Heavy Rock
Malokarpatan
Stridžie dni
Black Metal
U2
Boy
Pop / Rock
Comity
A Long, Eternal Fall
Chaotic Hardcore / Metal / Progressive
Découverte
Barque
Coffin Cutters
Blackened Hardcore
Jeudi 13 juillet 2017
Pour déposer un commentaire vous devez être connecté.
Metalorgie
Interview : Sylvain Coudret (Soilwork)
Live Report : Klone + Cancel The Apocalypse
Live Report : Dillinger Escape Plan + Warsawwasraw + God Mother (19/06/2017)
Interview : DevilDriver
A venir
Sorties
Concerts
Vendredi 14 juillet 2017
Boris
- Dar
€
Integrity
- Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume
€
Vendredi 21 juillet 2017
Decrepit Birth
- Axis Mundi
€
Tau Cross - Pillars Of Fire
€
Trapped Under Ice
- Heatwave
€
Vendredi 28 juillet 2017
Rings Of Saturn
- Ultu Ulla
€
Mardi 08 août 2017
Incantation
- Profane Nexus
€
Toutes
Vendredi 14 juillet 2017
Cellar Darling + Silver Dust + The Skatalites + Hey Satan + Tim Vantol + Henri Des + Explosion De Caca + The Clive + Emilie Zoé + Forest Pooky + Cold Bath + Dead Wrong + Chic & The Tramp + Los Orioles + Koqa
à Bôle (Champ Rond)
Samedi 15 juillet 2017
Manzer + Hexecutor + Silverwind + Citadelle
à
Brasparts
(La Ferme de Gwernandour)
DURGA + TAPE OR DIE
à
Toulouse
(Les Pavillons Sauvages)
Lundi 17 juillet 2017
FIEND + HAGGUS + Guest
à
Toulouse
(Les Pavillons Sauvages)
Mercredi 19 juillet 2017
Death Angel
à
Nantes
(Le Ferrailleur)
Jeudi 20 juillet 2017
Ware Ware Wa Moshiwake Arimasen + OK FDP + CrushStomp & StompCrush
à
Paris
(Espace B)
Vendredi 21 juillet 2017
HARDCHARGER + LOS REVOLUCIONARIOS + DEATH BURING
à
Toulouse
(Les Pavillons Sauvages)
Mercredi 26 juillet 2017
Thell Barrio
à Saint-jean-de-védas (Secret Place)
TELL BARRIO à Montpellier
à Saint Jean De Védas (Secret Place)
Vendredi 28 juillet 2017
Wildernessking + Solbrud + Guest
à
Paris
(olympic café)
Max & Iggor Cavalera + Carcass + Pennywise + Abbath + Kadavar + Septicflesh + Mass Hysteria + Good Riddance + Face to Face + Nostromo + Ultra Vomit + Hatesphere + Der Weg Einer Freiheit + Teenage Bottle Rocket + Pears + Get Dead + Not On Tour + Clowns + Siberian Meat Grinder + Deluge + Thundermother + Stinky + Mars Red Sky + Sidilarsen + Heavy Heart + Terror Shark + Shut Up! Twist Again! + Mekaora + Guillotine + Ten Years Too Late + Fatty & Shorty Ramone
à
Carmaux
(Cap découverte )
Submachine + Bombyx Mori + Gaz
à
Montreuil
(La Comedia)
Samedi 12 août 2017
Les Ramoneurs De Menhirs - Punk Celtique - [France] + Nagual X - Punk Dub - [France] + Volt Selector - Urban Groove Dub - [Belgique] + Alk-A-Line - Electro Cabaret - [Belgique]
à
Chavroches
(Stade municipal)
Mercredi 16 août 2017
Whitechapel
à Genève (PTR (Usine))
Samedi 19 août 2017
Mass Hysteria + Thundermother + Backstage Rodéo + Toybloïd + Dirty Work Of Soul Brothers + The Nucleons Project + DAALE + Dog'n'style
à
Dommartin-lÃ¨s-Remiremont
(Zone de la Bruche)
Lundi 21 août 2017
KNUR + BOOM
à
Toulouse
(Le Forbidden Zone)
Mardi 22 août 2017
Nervosa / Reapter / Dead Season
à
Lille
(Midland)
Jeudi 24 août 2017
Oozing Wound + Death Pedals + Big Lad
à
Paris
(Espace B)
Lundi 28 août 2017
Converge + Havok + Revocation + Gorguts
à
Paris
(Le Trabendo)
Mercredi 30 août 2017
Black Bomb A
à
Nantes
(Le Ferrailleur)
Pink turns to blue
