Lundi 26 juin 2017

Garmonbozia vient d'annoncer 3 nouvelles séries de dates pour la rentrée :
- 13/09/2017 - Vallenfyre - la Boule Noire (Paris - Résa : Fnac / Event FB)
- 20/09/2017 - Monkey3 - Le Ferrailleur (Nantes - Résa : Digitick, Fnac / Event FB)
- 21/09/2017 - Monkey3 - le Backstage (Paris - Résa : Digitick, Fnac / Event FB)
- 09/11/2017 - Dying Fetus, Psycroptic, Beyond Creation, Disentomb - Petit Bain (Paris - Résa : Digitick, Fnac / Event FB)
- 10/11/2017 - Dying Fetus, Psycroptic, Beyond Creation, Disentomb - Rock School Barbey (Bordeaux - Résa : Weezevent / Event FB)
- 15/11/2017 - Dying Fetus, Psycroptic, Beyond Creation, Disentomb - Jas'Rod (Marseille - Résa : Digitick / Event FB)
- 16/11/2017 - Dying Fetus, Psycroptic, Beyond Creation, Disentomb - Noumatroff (Mulhouse - Event FB)

