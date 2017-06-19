|
Lundi 19 juin 2017
Concours : Le Festival Alcatraz tiendra sa 10ème édition du 11 au 13 août 2017 à Courtray (Belgique), avec à l'affiche : Ghost, Korn, Trivium, Saxon, Testament, Venom, , Paradise Lost, Sleep, Obituary, Life Of Agony, Amon Amarth, High On Fire, Pretty Maids, Doro, Iced Earth, Death Angel, Sacred Reich, UFO, Raven, Rage, Dirkschneider, Hell, Krokus, Morbid Angel, Enslaved, Moonspell, Asphyx, Brant Bjork, Wolves In The Throne Room, King Hiss, Monkey3, Dr. Living Dead, Evil Invaders, Carnation, Denner Sherman, Sweet Savage et Dyscordia.
|
