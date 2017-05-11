Albums du moment
Jeudi 11 mai 2017

Concours : Le Festival Alcatraz tiendra sa 10ème édition du 11 au 13 août 2017 à Courtray (Belgique), avec à l'affiche : Korn, Trivium, Saxon, Testament, Paradise Lost, Sleep, Obituary, Life Of Agony, Amon Amarth, High On Fire, Doro, Iced Earth, Death Angel, Sacred Reich, UFO, Raven, Rage, Dirkschneider, Hell, Krokus, Morbid Angel, Enslaved, Moonspell, Asphyx, Brant Bjork, Wolves In The Throne Room, King Hiss, Monkey3, Dr. Living Dead, Evil Invaders, Carnation, Denner Sherman.

Les places sont en vente sur la billetterie officielle du festival et sur Fnac Spectacles et pour en apprendre plus sur ce festival, vous pouvez consulter l'interview de Matthias qui est à lire ici.

À cette occasion, nous vous faisons gagner 2x1 pass 3 jours pour assister au festival. Pour participer, ça se passe par ici. Bonne chance !

