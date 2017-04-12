|
|
Mercredi 12 avril 2017
Rééditions chez Iron Bonehead qui va ressortir les albums Empire Of Blood, Vampyr - Throne Of The Beast, Moon Of The Characith et Journeys Into Horizons Lost du groupe Black Funeral (Black Metal). Sortie prévue en juillet.
Commentaires
|
