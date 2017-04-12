Albums du moment
Pochette Kwintessens
Pochette Dark Towers, Bright Lights
Pochette Nightmare Logic Pochette Suicide Silence
Chroniques
Pochette Prédateurs
Pochette Brute Force
Pochette Form
Pochette Sentenced To Life
Pochette II
Pochette Cody
Pochette Kall Pochette The Passage
Découverte
Pochette S/T

Mercredi 12 avril 2017

Rééditions chez Iron Bonehead qui va ressortir les albums Empire Of Blood, Vampyr - Throne Of The Beast, Moon Of The Characith et Journeys Into Horizons Lost du groupe Black Funeral (Black Metal). Sortie prévue en juillet.

Partager :

Laisser un commentaire

Pour déposer un commentaire vous devez être connecté. Vous pouvez vous connecter ou créer un compte.

Commentaires

Pas de commentaire pour le moment
Metalorgie 2.0
Metalorgie



Disponible sur Google Play
Interview / Live Report / ...
Vos Billets En Ligne
A venir