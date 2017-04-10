Albums du moment
Lundi 10 avril 2017

Interview : Le Festival Alcatraz (10ème édition) se tiendra du 11 au 13 août 2017 à Courtray (Belgique), avec à l'affiche : Korn, Trivium, Saxon, Testament, Paradise Lost, Sleep, Obituary, Life Of Agony, Amon Amarth, High On Fire, Doro, Iced Earth, Death Angel, Sacred Reich, UFO, Raven, Rage, Dirkschneider, Hell, Krokus, Morbid Angel, Enslaved, Moonspell, Asphyx, Brant Bjork, Wolves In The Throne Room, King Hiss, Monkey3, Dr. Living Dead, Evil Invaders, Carnation, Denner Sherman.
Le mois dernier nous avons pu rencontrer Mattias, un des responsables du festival, afin d'en savoir plus sur ce qu'ils réservent aux festivaliers cette année. Un entretien à lire ici.
Les places sont en vente sur la billetterie officielle du festival et sur Fnac Spectacles.

