Lundi 10 avril 2017
Interview : Le Festival Alcatraz (10ème édition) se tiendra du 11 au 13 août 2017 à Courtray (Belgique), avec à l'affiche : Korn, Trivium, Saxon, Testament, Paradise Lost, Sleep, Obituary, Life Of Agony, Amon Amarth, High On Fire, Doro, Iced Earth, Death Angel, Sacred Reich, UFO, Raven, Rage, Dirkschneider, Hell, Krokus, Morbid Angel, Enslaved, Moonspell, Asphyx, Brant Bjork, Wolves In The Throne Room, King Hiss, Monkey3, Dr. Living Dead, Evil Invaders, Carnation, Denner Sherman.
