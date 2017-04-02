|
|
Dimanche 02 avril 2017
Jimmy Eat World va sortir un EP pour sa tournée estivale. Au menu, plusieurs titres : "Get Right", "Sure and Certain (Acoustic)", "Always Be (Live ft Hayley Williams)", "A Praise Chorus (Live ft Davey VonBohlen)" et "Hear You Me (Live ft Courtney Marie Andrews)".
Commentaires
Pas de commentaire pour le moment
|
