Dimanche 02 avril 2017

Jimmy Eat World va sortir un EP pour sa tournée estivale. Au menu, plusieurs titres : "Get Right", "Sure and Certain (Acoustic)", "Always Be (Live ft Hayley Williams)", "A Praise Chorus (Live ft Davey VonBohlen)" et "Hear You Me (Live ft Courtney Marie Andrews)".

