Vendredi 03 février 2017
Le Download Festival français (du 9 au 11 juin à Brétigny-sur-Orge) a bouclé son affichepour l'édition 2017, on y retrouve Slayer, Gojira, Five Finger Death Punch, Mars Red Sky, AqME, Solstafir, Dagoba, DevilDriver, Kvelertak Suicide Silence, Architects, Paradise Lost, Hatebreed, Rancid, Mastodon, Alter Bridge, ... Converge semble par contre avoir disparu de l'affiche.
SugarbreadLe
Et l'excellent groupe Punk Rock/Psychobilly australien The Living End!!! Rock n roll Garanti!
