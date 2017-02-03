Albums du moment
Vendredi 03 février 2017

Le Download Festival français (du 9 au 11 juin à Brétigny-sur-Orge) a bouclé son affichepour l'édition 2017, on y retrouve Slayer, Gojira, Five Finger Death Punch, Mars Red Sky, AqME, Solstafir, Dagoba, DevilDriverKvelertak Suicide Silence, Architects, Paradise Lost, Hatebreed, Rancid, MastodonAlter Bridge, ... Converge semble par contre avoir disparu de l'affiche. 

Commentaires

B@rneyLe Vendredi 03 février 2017 à 17H05

Sugarbread, je t'aime :*
:D

SugarbreadLe Vendredi 03 février 2017 à 15H04

Et l'excellent groupe Punk Rock/Psychobilly australien The Living End!!! Rock n roll Garanti!

