Mardi 24 janvier 2017

Biffy Clyro, Savages, Vitalic, Kaleo, Machine Gun Kelly, Kungs, Seasick Steve, Mark Lanegan, Die Antwoord, Jain, La Femme, Above&Beyond, Xavier Rudd, Dirtyphonics, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Don Broco, The Inspector Cluzo et Highly Suspect rejoignent l'affiche du Main Square Festival 2017.