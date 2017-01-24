Albums du moment
Pochette In The Passing Light Of Day
Pochette Hunted
Pochette Our Own Democracy Pochette Speed and Violence
Chroniques
Pochette Evolve
Pochette Take Control
Pochette Sunset On The Golden Age
Pochette Enslaved
Pochette The Sophtware Slump
Pochette Run The Jewels 3
Pochette Machine Messiah Pochette The Stage
Découverte
Pochette Stupid Karate

Mardi 24 janvier 2017

Biffy Clyro, Savages, Vitalic, Kaleo, Machine Gun Kelly, Kungs, Seasick Steve, Mark Lanegan, Die Antwoord, Jain, La Femme, Above&Beyond, Xavier Rudd, Dirtyphonics, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Don Broco, The Inspector Cluzo et Highly Suspect rejoignent l'affiche du Main Square Festival 2017.

Partager :

Laisser un commentaire

Pour déposer un commentaire vous devez être connecté. Vous pouvez vous connecter ou créer un compte.

Commentaires

Pas de commentaire pour le moment
Metalorgie 2.0
Metalorgie



Disponible sur Google Play
Interview / Live Report / ...
Vos Billets En Ligne
A venir